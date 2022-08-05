closer
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds Discusses School Choice: ‘Go Back to Focusing on Kids’

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, a first-term lawmaker, is discussing his run for chairman of the House Republican Conference with Fox News Digital after the November midterms.

Exclusive: Rising GOP star Rep. from Florida. Byron Donalds is running for chairman of the House Republican Conference.

Donald, a first-term legislator, told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas that he is running for office.

“It’s something I’ve been looking at,” Donalds said. “I’ve had a lot of members come up and ask for King throughout the year and at first I just laughed it off, but then people keep asking and you start thinking about these things.”

REPS. Donalds and Cammack stress liberal dogma: ‘No one trusts the media’

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., speaks with Fox News at CPAC 2022.

(Fox News Digital)

Donalds said he has not yet made up his mind on the race and is focused on helping Republicans win back the majority this November.

“It’s going to be a great November in the House, we’re going to take it back [speaker’s] Gavel from Nancy Pelosi and get our country back on track,” he said. “If members of the conference want me to [to run] Then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

The Donalds have drawn considerable attention since being elected to Congress in 2020.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican members criticize President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on the end of the war in Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As a former Florida state representative, Donalds has proven to be a prolific fundraiser for national Republicans. In the past year and a half alone, lawmakers have raised more than $4.5 million.

Donald is also seen as a strong ambassador for Republicans, particularly on education. A Florida lawmaker told Fox News Digital that his priority for the Republican majority is expanding school choice and restoring parental control over education.

REP. Byron Donalds explains his first year in Congress and how 2021 is ‘crazy’

“My mom was a school choice mom before school choice was a thing,” Donalds said. “She had to make every sacrifice so I could get the best education possible … Every parent should have the ability to choose where a child goes to school.”

“We need to move away from bureaucracies and focus on children.

The mother of a child in the Los Angeles Unified School District joined members of Los Angeles Leftists for Choice and Unity, who rallied outside the Stanley Mask Courthouse against the LAUSD student COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

(Al Seeb/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A GOP representative from New York. Elise Stefanik is the current chair of the House Republican Conference and has yet to decide whether she plans to stay in that position or leave.

If elected, Donalds would become the highest-ranking African American in House GOP leadership in nearly 20 years.

Harris Alick covers Congress and politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at haris.alic@fox.com or follow him on Twitter at @realharisalic.