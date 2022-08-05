New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Rising GOP star Rep. from Florida. Byron Donalds is running for chairman of the House Republican Conference.

Donald, a first-term legislator, told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas that he is running for office.

“It’s something I’ve been looking at,” Donalds said. “I’ve had a lot of members come up and ask for King throughout the year and at first I just laughed it off, but then people keep asking and you start thinking about these things.”

Donalds said he has not yet made up his mind on the race and is focused on helping Republicans win back the majority this November.

“It’s going to be a great November in the House, we’re going to take it back [speaker’s] Gavel from Nancy Pelosi and get our country back on track,” he said. “If members of the conference want me to [to run] Then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

The Donalds have drawn considerable attention since being elected to Congress in 2020.

As a former Florida state representative, Donalds has proven to be a prolific fundraiser for national Republicans. In the past year and a half alone, lawmakers have raised more than $4.5 million.

Donald is also seen as a strong ambassador for Republicans, particularly on education. A Florida lawmaker told Fox News Digital that his priority for the Republican majority is expanding school choice and restoring parental control over education.

“My mom was a school choice mom before school choice was a thing,” Donalds said. “She had to make every sacrifice so I could get the best education possible … Every parent should have the ability to choose where a child goes to school.”

“We need to move away from bureaucracies and focus on children.

A GOP representative from New York. Elise Stefanik is the current chair of the House Republican Conference and has yet to decide whether she plans to stay in that position or leave.

If elected, Donalds would become the highest-ranking African American in House GOP leadership in nearly 20 years.