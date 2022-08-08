New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Florida prosecutor suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for refusing to charge doctors or abortion patients for illegally terminating pregnancies is vowing a “vigorous defense” of the law.

State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat, was suspended by DeSantis at a news conference on August 4, where the prosecutor said he had not enforced laws that had passed tougher laws on child sex-reassignment surgeries and some abortion procedures.

“We have a guy here from Hillsborough County [sign] “There are certain laws to the letter that he won’t enforce and he won’t prosecute,” DeSantis told Fox News.[State’s] Lawyers who place their ideology above the rule of law are not fulfilling their oath of office.”

Warren said Sunday that he would fight the suspension, without providing specifics.

“I’m not going down without a fight. I’m a former federal prosecutor, a duly elected state’s attorney, a native Floridian and a proud American. I refuse to let this man trample on your freedoms and have your say. Make your own health care decisions and have your vote count. You I hope you stand with me,” Warren said.

Warren was elected in 2016 and 2020.

Warren claims in the video that the governor is trying to subvert the election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends ‘Soros-Backed’ State Attorney After Refusal To Enforce Abortion Ban

“Ron DeSantis is trying to subvert democracy in Florida. His plan to suspend me violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy. Your vote is ambition,” he said.

A press release from DeSantis’ office stated that “he has the authority to suspend a state official pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida State Constitution.”

After Warren was suspended, DeSantis replaced him with Hillsborough County Court Judge Susan Lopez.

“It is my duty to hold elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have every confidence that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law,” DeSantis said in a press release. release

Florida’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks went into effect July 1, with more exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save the mother’s life, in cases of rape or illicit intercourse, and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.