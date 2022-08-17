New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Govt. A Florida prosecutor who was suspended by Ron DeSantis is now suing him, arguing there is no legal justification for the action and that he should be reinstated.

DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren by executive order earlier this month for “neglect of duty” as Hillsborough County state’s attorney after the prosecutor announced that he would not prosecute anyone who violates the state’s abortion ban or certain types of bans. Gender reassignment therapy for minors. Warren’s lawsuit claims the suspension was in retaliation for opposing the governor’s policies and positions.

“However, DeSantis is free to express his views and disagreements with Warren as often as he likes. Indeed, as the federal Constitution ensures he is,” the complaint states, “DeSantis went too far.”

DeSantis’ office is unfazed by the lawsuit.

“Warren, who was suspended for refusing to follow the law, is not surprised to file a legally unfounded lawsuit challenging his suspension,” Taryn Fenske, the governor’s communications director, said in a statement. “We look forward to responding in court.”

Warren signed a statement in June that “[b]The signatories pledge to “use our constant discretion and limited resources on law enforcement to ensure that safe and vital medical treatments or illnesses that criminalize the public presence of trans people do not promote public safety, community trust, or fiscal responsibility.” will not destroy the safety and well-being of our community.”

The governor’s executive order states that “the Florida Legislature has not enacted such criminal laws,” but that “these statements demonstrate that Warren believes he has the authority to defy the Florida Legislature and repeal criminal laws within his jurisdiction with which he disagrees.”[.]”

DeSantis noted that while a prosecutor has discretionary discretion on a case-by-case basis, a “blanket refusal” to enforce the law is different.

“[A] “A State Attorney who argues that prosecutorial discretion can be used to ignore entire criminal statutes demonstrates incompetence and gross ignorance of the State Attorney’s official duty to exercise discretion only on a ‘case-by-case’ and ‘individual’ basis,” the order said.

Warren’s lawsuit claims his statements are protected by the First Amendment and that his position gives him the power to decide how to allocate his office’s resources.

“The First Amendment protects the right of elected officials to speak on matters of public controversy, and of course, it does so because it’s important for the voters who elect these elected officials to know where they stand on these issues,” Warren’s lawyer, Jean-Jacques Cabou, told The Associated Press.

Warren himself said his pledge was a “statement of values” and not a formal decision on how he would handle cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.