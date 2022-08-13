New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Florida preschool teacher has been charged with child abuse after deputies say she was seen repeatedly punching a 4-year-old boy in the head earlier this week.

Ashley Richards, 32, was arrested Wednesday at a KinderCare Learning Center in Dunedin, Florida, after she was caught punching a child in the head multiple times, authorities said.

A witness told the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that she heard yelling coming from the playground when she looked over and saw Richards “punching him in the back of the head and the back of the head with his open hand and closed fist,” the arrest affidavit said.

The unidentified witness also told deputies she saw Richards push the child to the ground, the witness pulled out her cell phone and began filming the rest of the interaction, authorities said.

“Do you want me to kill you?” Richards can be heard asking the 4-year-old in the recording, the affidavit said.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and questioned Richards as well as the 4-year-old.

Richards denied ever hitting or hitting the boy, although she admitted to putting her hand over his mouth to stop him from laughing, the sheriff’s office said.

The 4-year-old gave a different account of events.

The boy told deputies that Richards hit him “as a form of punishment,” according to an arrest affidavit, hitting him in the head and eye after a fight with his brother.

The KinderCare Learning Center told WFTS the teacher had been placed on administrative leave “until further notice” before saying the teacher had been fired during an ongoing investigation.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care,” KinderCare Learning Companies said in a statement. “The teacher’s alleged actions do not reflect who we are or the training we provide our teachers. We are working with the police to determine what may or may not have happened.”

Richards was booked into the Pinellas County Jail before being released on $5,000 bond, jail records show.

She was hired as a preschool teacher at the Kindercare Learning Center in March 2021.