Florida police say a man allegedly tried to “buy” a young girl from her parents for $100,000 at a grocery store.

The original incident occurred Aug. 16 at a Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store when Helmuth Kolb allegedly tried to buy the child away from each parent, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

After the parents informed about the incident, the police started investigating the incident.

Kolb was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to police.

Police also add that Klob, who is a registered sex offender, is on probation for “similar issues” and is not allowed to have contact with minors.

“Mr. Kolb should have stuck to just buying groceries. Thanks to our SIU, Mr. Kolb got a free ride in one of our air-conditioned police cars and a free stay at Hotel 92. [Volusia County Branch Jail]Police said in a Facebook post.

The man allegedly approached a woman at a Walmart store in 2018 and offered $200,000 to buy her eight-year-old daughter. Fox 35.