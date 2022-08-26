off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 26

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida police say a man allegedly tried to “buy” a young girl from her parents for $100,000 at a grocery store.

The original incident occurred Aug. 16 at a Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store when Helmuth Kolb allegedly tried to buy the child away from each parent, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

After the parents informed about the incident, the police started investigating the incident.

Kolb was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to police.

Florida 3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with gun: Police

The original incident occurred on August 16th when Helmuth Kolb attempted to purchase a female child at a Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store for $100,000.00 and was "stubborn" to make the exchange, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The original incident occurred on August 16th when Helmuth Kolb attempted to purchase a female child at a Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store for $100,000.00 and was “stubborn” to make the exchange, according to the Port Orange Police Department.
(Port Orange Police Department)

Police also add that Klob, who is a registered sex offender, is on probation for “similar issues” and is not allowed to have contact with minors.

“Mr. Kolb should have stuck to just buying groceries. Thanks to our SIU, Mr. Kolb got a free ride in one of our air-conditioned police cars and a free stay at Hotel 92. [Volusia County Branch Jail]Police said in a Facebook post.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The man allegedly approached a woman at a Walmart store in 2018 and offered $200,000 to buy her eight-year-old daughter. Fox 35.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.