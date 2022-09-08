New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The president of a Florida condominium association turned himself in Tuesday after he allegedly hid a camera in a flower pot in the master bedroom of a luxury beach apartment and captured two men “in various stages of undress,” authorities said.

Robert Orr, 59, was booked on four felony counts of video voyeurism and released after posting a $20,000 bond, court records show.

“This pervert installed video cameras in a condo for which he was the caretaker so he could watch the people inside without their knowledge or consent,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a statement. “This is a despicable invasion of privacy.”

Two guests, a man and a woman, stayed at the condo for the weekend. The woman was packing up to leave on August 30 when she noticed a USB camera hidden in a flower pot in their master bedroom and called authorities.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office reviewed camera footage from the condo in the Matanzas Shores community on the Atlantic coast, about an hour south of Jacksonville.

The woman who called police and a man staying at her property were photographed naked, officials said.

Orr, president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association, also makes a cameo appearance in the footage. He was captured testing and placing the camera before leaving the condo.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his apartment and found several spy cameras, officials said.

The condo owner told investigators the unit was usually empty, but she gave Orr access to the apartment to prepare it for occasional guests.

Orr has no prior criminal record.