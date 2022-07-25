New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gathered state Republicans for a conference, and the liberal press was “crying” about not being invited, according to his spokesman.

The Republican Party of Florida’s Sunshine Summit was held over the weekend, with a “victory dinner” headlined by DeSantis on Saturday. In an article that was updated throughout the weekend, but was originally published Thursday, The Tallahassee Democrat complained, “[DeSantis’s] Party Bans Several Journalists from Covering Major Election Year Gatherings in Hollywood,” Fla.

The outlet noted that while the event “has traditionally been open to the media,” this year “many media outlets were not allowed into the event.”

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw expressed outrage over the strategic selection of event guests.

She tweeted, “I notice some liberal media activists are mad because they’re not allowed into the #SunshineSummit this weekend. My message to them is try crying about it. Then go kickboxing and get a margarita. And you’ll still write.” Write the same hit episode.”

Pushaw’s comments were based on a quote from former White House press secretary Jane Psaki earlier this year, when she said, “So my advice to anyone who’s feeling down, sad, angry, pissed off: Feel those feelings, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, this weekend.” Do whatever you want to do and then wake up Monday morning.”

Pushaw added that many liberal journalists attend conservative events in bad faith, with the intention of making the event’s host and attendees appear controversial to the public. “When you’re at a conservative event and it’s lined up with Daily Beast/VOX/Vice/Washington Post operatives, they’re trying to corner the attendees and get material that they can edit, take out context, and publish for their DNC. Adhipati,” she noted in a July 23 tweet.

She criticized media outlets that repeatedly complained about not inviting her to the event, tweeting, “The liberal media in Florida has doomed itself to irrelevance because these ‘journalists’ make every story about themselves and their delusions of persecution. People don’t want to read your hand.” is.”

“Among national publications, the Wall Street Journal received media credentials but the Washington Post and New York Times did not,” noted the Tallahassee Democrat.

“The exclusion of most mainstream media organizations from the summit is unusual,” the newspaper said, especially with congressional primary debates.

The wariness of liberal media outlets followed up by suggesting that DeSantis makes a Trumpian figure, “Trump also likes to bash the media and, at times, bar some outlets from covering his events. DeSantis has made criticizing the media a central part of his regular talking points.”

Still, the outlet theorized that DeSantis may have excluded liberal reporters to give Trump more time in the public light. It said, “This weekend, Trump will hold a Florida A [different] Conservative event in Tampa. The media is being allowed to cover the event. Could Trump’s simultaneous appearance on Saturday night have anything to do with tight media access to the Sunshine Summit?”

The paper then offered a unique theory, “DeSantis’ increased attention in the GOP is allegedly troubling the former president. DeSantis may not want to draw too much attention to himself on a night when Trump is also seeking the spotlight.”

If the article doesn’t make the point clear enough, readers are assured that, “Regardless of the reason, it is particularly unusual to prohibit multiple media outlets from covering an event hosting a candidate debate.”