A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. In both cases the oysters are native to Louisiana.

Gary Oriel, who manages the Grameen Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the man who died years ago worked at the restaurant, which was known for its rustic crabs.

“Over a 60-year period, we’ve served two billion oysters, and never one got as sick as this guy did,” Oriel said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vibrio bacteria do not change the appearance, smell, or taste of an oyster. About 80,000 people contract vibriosis in the US each year, and about 100 die from it, the agency said.

Inspectors from the Florida Department of Health checked the restaurant’s kitchen and examined its oyster inventory the day after the man fell ill, Oriel told the newspaper.

“We passed with flying colors and we’re allowed to continue selling oysters,” he said, adding that the oysters currently being served come from Louisiana. “If there’s a problem with the oyster bed, we know it because others can get sick.”

The restaurant has signs warning patrons about the dangers of eating raw shellfish.

“There’s a mountain of dangerous foods for oysters to eat,” Oriel said. “I’ve eaten them all my life and will continue to. But you’re putting yourself at risk when you do.”

The Florida Department of Health says 26 people have contracted the bacteria so far this year and six of them have died from eating raw shellfish, including oysters. In 2021, 10 of the 34 people who fell ill died. In 2020, seven of the 36 people who fell ill died.

Last week, a man in Pensacola died after contracting bacteria from oysters he bought at a market, the Pensacola News Journal reported. Officials said the oysters also came from Louisiana.

Bacteria-related infections are more common in oysters and raw seafood during the summer months when water temperatures are warmer, University of West Florida professor Robert “Wes” Farr told the newspaper.

“Severe infection is rare, but the risk is still there,” Farr said.