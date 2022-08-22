New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida police have arrested two men in connection with the Saturday morning robbery of a Bank of America in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a person entered the Bank of America in Tampa.

The sheriff’s office said the man jumped behind the teller’s counter and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a waiting white Honda Accord, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to the Park on Water Apartments at 2701 W. Waters Ave. Deputies linked the vehicle to 48-year-old John Ward. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a “large amount of cash” that matched the money stolen from the bank.

Deputies located another male who they said was running around wearing only his boxers and a white tank top. The rest of his clothes were later found in a nearby lake. The man – later identified as 28-year-old Terry Zhukowski – admitted to driving the getaway vehicle in the bank robbery.

The sheriff’s office said he admitted to driving the getaway car in the Suncoast Credit Union robbery earlier this month.

“Thanks to the hard work, excellent investigative skills and quick response of deputies responding to the scene, two suspects were located and taken away,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Ward and Zhukowski are both accused of robbing while wearing masks.