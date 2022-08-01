New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz was busy watching the “Pump Up Kicks” music video on his phone minutes before he entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire, killing 17 people, according to trial testimony.

The penalty trial in Broward County Circuit Court entered its third week Monday and will determine whether Cruz, 23, will be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre in Parkland.

Jurors were shown Cruz’s phone activity Monday as he rode an Uber to school with an AR-15 hunting rifle.

Foster the People’s 2010 music video topped charts worldwide with its controversial lyrics about school shootings, which some said glorified gun violence. “All you other boys with pumped up kicks, you better run, better run, outrun my gun,” goes the song’s chorus.

Cruz, 19, was also texting two people during the 13-minute Uber ride — including telling a girl he loved her, writing, “You’re scaring me and I want you to leave me alone.” She added, “You know I have a boyfriend right?”

Uber driver Laura Zecchini testified that she drove Cruz to school that day and thought the large black bag he was carrying was for a guitar. He tells her that he has a music class on campus.

Minutes later, Cruz chased the school building with a rifle, spraying several classrooms and hallways with bullets, killing 14 students and three staff members.

Prosecutors said he showed no mercy to his victims and returned to execute some of the injured students on the ground.

Cruz, who was expelled from the school a year before the shooting, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder.