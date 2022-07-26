New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The man who sold mass shooter Nikolas Cruz the AR-15 he used to slaughter 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School testified Tuesday that the teenager claimed he wanted the powerful weapon for hunting.

Michael Morrison, the former owner of the Sunrise Tactical Supply gun store, told jurors he sold the weapon to Cruz on Feb. 11, 2017, for $618.74. After making the purchase, Cruz, then 18, had to wait five days to receive it.

Less than a year later, Cruz used a rifle to kill 14 students and three staff members in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Morrison, who now works as a pavers, said they chatted briefly when Cruz came to pick up a Smith and Wesson sporting rifle.

“I came out and asked him, what are you going to do with the rifle, and the answer was, ‘I go shooting with my friends on the weekend. I just want my own stuff,'” Morrison testified.

After the shooting, Florida passed a law raising the minimum gun purchase age to 21.

Morrison said the store had security in place. “We’re looking for any red flags, any signs why this sale shouldn’t happen,” he told jurors in Broward County Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale. “If anyone is uncomfortable with the sale for any reason, the sale does not take place during the period.”

Prosecutor Mike Satz put the weapon on the witness box and Morrison noted that the bipod, vertical grip and sling were added after the sale.

Broward County Chief Medical Examiner Rebecca McDougal took the stand next and detailed the gruesome gunshot wounds Cruz inflicted on 15-year-old Alex Schacter, who was standing at a desk when the bullets entered his body.

She said one bullet entered the teenager’s left chest and damaged his spine before exiting his right lung. She said if the boy had survived, he would have been paralyzed from the waist down.

The boy’s father, Max Schacter, sat in the front row of the courtroom and cried during graphic testimony.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. A February 14, 2018, penalty trial will determine whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison for the rampage.