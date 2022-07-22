New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida has seen fewer manatee deaths this year, but officials warn that starvation is a serious threat to the marine animal.

Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has published its 2022 preliminary manatee mortality report, showing 631 manatee deaths so far this year.

That’s about a 27% drop from what the state recorded in 2021 — if the numbers hold.

Deaths were divided into nine categories: watercraft collisions, flood gate or lock accidents, other human causes, perinatal, cold water stress, natural, non-autopsy, undetermined, and undetermined other.

With fewer manatees dead and the state’s population believed to be around 7,520 in 2022, experts say these aquatic mammals are struggling to find sea grass, a staple of their herbivore diet.

Pollution is said to be responsible for destroying marine vegetation in Florida waters.

Martin de Wit, a marine mammal veterinarian at the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, told The Associated Press (AP) that he had seen evidence of starvation in the manatees that had been autopsied.

“There is not enough quality food for the animals,” she said. “It goes on for a long time. It takes years before you measure the real impact.”

According to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, healthy manatees eat about one-tenth of their body weight in seagrass each day.

So, a 1,000-pound manatee can eat 100 pounds a day.

Wildlife officials estimate that 1,100 people will die of starvation in central Florida and the state’s Indian River system in 2021. These deaths are not reflected in the FWC mortality report.

A state agency responded to the crisis by launching a feeding program called the Marine Mammal Fund.

Residents and donors from around the world bought lettuce for hungry manatees. The FWC distributed the food during the winter — the season when seagrass becomes scarce.

According to the AP, 202,000 pounds of lettuce were donated last year.

Tom Reinert, FWC’s regional director, told the news outlet that he thinks the feeding program is having a positive impact.

He said, “We’re working day in and day out to make sure we’re ready for next winter.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.