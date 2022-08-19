New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and contracted a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his death, including cocaine and fentanyl, according to a report.

Roger Pinckney, 44, of Davie, died July 31 after being hospitalized for eight days with a fever and stomach pains after eating at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale, NBC 6 reported, citing findings from Broward. County Medical Examiner.

“Over the course of 60 years, we’ve served two billion oysters, and we’ve never gotten as sick as this guy,” Rustic Inn Crabhouse manager Gary Oriel told the South Florida SunSentinel, noting Pinckney worked at the restaurant years ago. .

Inspectors from the Florida Department of Health examined the restaurant’s kitchen and its oyster inventory the day after the man fell ill, Oriel told the newspaper.

“We passed with flying colors and we’re allowed to continue selling oysters,” he said, adding that the oysters currently served come from Louisiana. “If there’s a problem with the oyster bed, we know it because others can get sick.”

A medical examiner’s report said Pinckney tested positive for marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death. Pinckney also tested positive for Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria found in warm ocean water, according to NBC 6.

While hospitalized, Pinckney began experiencing necrotizing fasciitis — a flesh-eating disease — “caused by bacteria,” the medical examiner said. Before his death, Pinckney suffered multiple organ failure and was placed on continuous dialysis, NBC 6 also reported, citing health investigations.

“It still doesn’t feel completely real,” his daughter, Jaelyn Pinckney, told the South Florida SunSentinel. “I don’t know how the oyster can cause all this.”

Jaelyn Pinkney described her father as “the life of every party” and “never had a moment of boredom around him.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vibrio bacteria do not change the appearance, smell, or taste of an oyster. About 80,000 people contract vibriosis in the US each year, and about 100 die from it, the agency said.

The Florida Department of Health says 26 people have contracted the bacteria so far this year, six of whom have died; In 2021, 34 people were infected and 10 died; And in 2020, seven of the 36 people who became ill died.

Last week, a man in Pensacola died after contracting bacteria from oysters he bought at a market, the Pensacola News Journal reported. Officials said the oysters also came from Louisiana.

Infections associated with bacteria are more common in oysters and raw seafood during the summer months when water temperatures are hot, University of West Florida professor Robert Farr told the newspaper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.