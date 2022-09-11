New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Florida men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a man at a wedding reception on September 3.

The incident happened in Volusia County, Florida, and authorities say 21-year-old Julian Faulkenberg and 38-year-old Joel O’Grady beat 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach. Fox 35.

The father and son were arrested on September 9.

O’Grady posted a $100,000 bond and Falkinburg posted a $50,000 bond.

As part of their release conditions, they cannot contact Kaltenbach.

Kaltenbach was reportedly clinging to life while on the ground at the wedding venue, according to the 911 call.

A press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said both O’Grady and Falkinburg have “extensive violent criminal histories.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the incident may have resulted in a homicide.

“One would have had significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time,” Chitwood said.

Kaltenbach, according to an attorney, will have a long road to recovery and will require facial reconstructive surgery.