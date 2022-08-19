New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man died after allegedly breaking into a home and getting into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a knife.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Fruitville, Florida, when police said the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment attached to his home, told a 911 dispatcher that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a knife with a baseball bat, according to Fox 13.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m.

“I’ve got an intruder that broke into my house. He’s got a dn machete and he’s pretty beat up,” the 911 caller said.

When deputies arrived at the apartment after the victim called 911, they found a suspected knife inside.

The homeowner told 911 dispatchers that the intruder woke him up and said, “I love you.”

“I wake up on a mattress and there’s a guy lying next to me, ‘I love you’. I’m weird. He’s got my machete in his hand. Boy, thank God they got here early,” the homeowner said. .

When four deputies went to the apartment unit, the suspect stabbed one of the deputies in the arm, seriously injuring him, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I pray to God that he doesn’t lose his fingers or his hand. I can tell you it’s not life-threatening, but they are serious injuries,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Two other deputies then shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead.

“Unfortunately, it was a bad end to a really bad situation,” the spokesman said.

The deputy whose arm was cut by the knife will need surgery on his arm, but the injury is not life-threatening.