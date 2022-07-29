New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Florida man is speaking out after being bitten by a shark in the waters off Daytona Beach on Monday.

Bryan Olivares, 33, told WESH on Wednesday The shark bit his footsevering the tendon and puncturing the artery.

“I tried to swim on my back and saw blood,” Olivares, of Orlando, told the station.

A lifeguard came to help and rushed Olivares to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Vesh said he is recovering at home.

This is the Sixth shark bite of the seasonAccording to FOX 35.

Volusia County is known as the “Shark Bite Capital of the World.”

In 2021, 60% of US bites occurred in Florida, according to data from the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

Those cases represent 38% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide.

In 2021, there were 17 bites in Volusia County, none of which were fatal.

There is a 42% increase in national bites compared to 2020.

This year, shark attacks did not result in the victim’s death.

An increase in shark sightings has closed beaches on the east coast.