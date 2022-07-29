New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida deputies have arrested an Oakland Park man accused of threatening another man with a knife before shooting him in the face at point-blank range in an incident caught on surveillance video.

Luis Alberto Escolastico Canella, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Jail records show he is being held without bond.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released video of the shocking attack last week and asked for the public’s help in identifying the gunman.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:50 a.m. on June 6 near the 7-Eleven store at 3800 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park.

During a verbal altercation one man threatened the other, first with a knife, then with a gun. Then, in shocking surveillance video, walked up to the victim and tried to hang him on the spot, according to investigators.

“The video was shared with the media and the public and through investigative methods the suspect was identified as Luis Alberto Escolastico Canela,” the sheriff’s office announced in a statement Friday. Deputies arrested him Thursday in North Lauderdale.

The video, taken from two exterior surveillance cameras at a Florida convenience store, shows the two men arguing outside the store before pulling a knife from his sweat pants. The victim, sitting on a bicycle at the other end of the parking lot, is seen with a handgun in his jacket.

The suspect drives away, moves his car toward the exit of the lot, but then exits holding a pistol and aims it at the victim.

He moves all around the victim just inches away and then shoots him in the face.

After one shot, the victim collapses and the suspect runs across the parking lot and into a dark-colored Infiniti sedan.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital and he survived his injuries, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.