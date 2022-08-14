New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly beating a goldendoodle to death.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said 23-year-old Robert William Garron beat his 5-month-old goldendoodle, named Buzz Lightyear, to death in late July.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said it was one of the worst cases of animal abuse he had ever seen.

"This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we've ever seen," Rambosch said. "No animal should ever have to die like this."

The investigation began Aug. 2 after Collier County Domestic Animal Services contacted the sheriff’s office about a possible case of dog abuse.

Authorities said Garone and his girlfriend took the injured puppy to an emergency veterinary clinic on July 29, where the dog later died.

The couple was unable to explain to hospital officials what caused the puppy’s injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

“The kitten was wet, disoriented and unable to breathe normally. The dog was unable to stand or lift its head. A veterinary examination revealed a head injury, lacerations to the right ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout the body,” the sheriff’s department said.

At one point a witness contacted the hospital and said they heard Garone beating the puppy on July 29.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services and the Humane Society of Naples also assisted during the investigation.