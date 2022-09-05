New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stalking a 6-year-old girl, telling her he would make her famous and make her a “big girl” while she was playing outside, authorities said.

Mark Greenberg, 55, of Deltona, is accused of at least 11 incidents over the past eight months in which he harassed neighbors, yelled at them and their children with a megaphone and ran past homes while recording the children on the phone in Volusia County. the sheriff’s office said.

In one incident, a father told deputies that Greenberg walked to the end of a driveway where his 6-year-old daughter was playing and made unusual comments, saying “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m leaving.” to make you a woman” or “big girl.”

Several witnesses gave deputies similar accounts of Greenberg’s comments to the child, including that he said he was going to pick her up and take her to Disney World, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl’s father said Greenberg’s comments became progressively worse and more frequent, and his daughter was afraid to go outside, according to deputies.

On Thursday and Friday, Greenberg was seen taking photos outside the girl’s grandmother’s home in another neighborhood, which she frequents, the sheriff’s office said.

The family believed Greenberg was stalking someone there because he was never invited there and had no reason to know where the grandmother lived.

Deputies tried to speak with Greenberg Friday evening but he refused to answer the door and told them they would talk to him another day.

Deputies obtained a warrant and took Greenberg into custody without incident Saturday.

Greenberg faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a person under 16. He was being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $5,000 bond.