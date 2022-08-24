New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Florida mail carrier was mauled by a pack of dogs and hospitalized with serious injuries, where she died of her injuries.

Pamela Jane Rock, 61, a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, was attacked by five dogs after her truck broke down on a North Florida road Sunday afternoon.

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. They also spotted dogs in the fence of a nearby house.

A nearby resident told deputies he heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried to pull the dogs away from the woman, and one fired a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Paramedics tried to administer first aid to the mail carrier, who was bleeding profusely, before she was rushed to a trauma center in Gainesville. She later died of her injuries, the Postal Service said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” said Sheriff HD DeLoach. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility for keeping their animals in a safe place for their safety and those around them.”

The dogs were taken into custody by the Putnam County Animal Control Unit.

Officials said the investigation into the attack is ongoing and the owners of the dogs have been cooperative so far.

