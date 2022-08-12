New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: A north Florida homeowner is outraged that no arrests have been made after his $8 million mansion turned into an unauthorized, caught-on-video house party nearly two months ago.

“I was surprised that they were basically on video in my house and they were away from it,” the owner told Fox News Digital on June 17 at his palatial Santa Rosa beach property, which drew more than 200 revelers. .

“They are helping themselves to my fridge, my clothes, my jewelry, my bags,” said the mother of four, who asked to remain anonymous.

She and her husband, an oil executive, and their children, were out of town when a group of young men barged in.

An $8 million mansion owned by an infamous Florida house party is up for sale

As music blared and uninvited guests drank, the foyer of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was transformed into a boxing ring for the match, cellphone clips show.

According to the owner of the rowdy crowd, the couple helped themselves to a $1,500 bottle of Ace of Spades champagne and other prized wines and spirits from the collection.

Florida Teen Walks Home to $8 Million for Wild Party, Posts About It on Social Media

Photos and video posted Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok Show the squatters enjoying the sprawling 6,442 property – their faces are clearly visible.

The home in the exclusive watercolor subdivision is accessed through accordion doors overlooking the backyard. The interlopers picked three locks.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Corey Dobrydnia, the ringleaders advertised the party through a flyer circulated on social media five days before the event.

When security showed up, the crowd dispersed, with some attendees swiping souvenirs — including a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse, a football signed by former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and a PlayStation 4.

The family returns to find their house in disarray and their daughter’s American Doll collection lying on the roof. The property was listed on Zillow for $7,950,000 before the unsanctioned foreclosure.

The owner was surprised that many of the attendees — including a football player at a local high school who she said could be seen in the footage running away with one of her expensive purses — weren’t clapping in cuffs.

A local politician’s daughter was also spotted in several photos from the party posted on social media, but faced no consequences, the angry owner told Fox News Digital.

“A lot of these kids in pictures and videos are local. They’re football players and cheerleaders, and I hear nothing is done to them,” she said. “They all say they didn’t know the house was broken into.”

She said it was absurd to assert that the main lights in the house were not switched on and that everyone ran away when security showed up with a noise complaint.

Teens clearly know they’re being treated as guests, because they wouldn’t be treated as guests, she said. They burned her bathing suits, her husband’s Super Bowl rings and cigars in the home movie theater.

Capt. Dustin Coson of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau said he understands the owner’s frustration, but investigations take time.

More than 50 party members have been identified and interviewed — including several who have come forward themselves, he told Fox News Digital.

Many of them were invited on social media and did not realize they were not allowed to be there, he said. “We need to be able to prove intent in the theft.”

Florida homeowner speaks out after teenagers break into $8M mansion, throw giant razor

The investigation has yet to identify the ringleaders, and authorities are awaiting outstanding subpoenas for social media records.

He said the footage of the teenage football player with the black bag was inconclusive. Investigators could not prove it was the same black bag taken from the home when only the strap across his shoulder was seen.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We will not arrest 200 people who show up at a house party,” he explained. “We are looking for the people who planned the party, broke in or stole the property.”