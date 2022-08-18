Florida judge to weigh release of FBI affidavit that justifies search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: Live updates

Media companies, including Gannett, argue a “compelling interest” in the evidence justifying the search.

The Justice Department has argued that releasing the affidavit would harm its investigation.

Trump called for the release of the affidavit on social media.

WASHINGTON — A federal magistrate in Florida will hear arguments Thursday on whether to unseal an affidavit justifying an unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s estate.

A consortium of media companies has urged US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhardt to release an affidavit seeking greater transparency in the search for Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his allies have called the discovery political grandstanding.

But the Justice Department, after supporting the release of the search warrant, opposed the release of the affidavit because it could harm the national security investigation. The department said disclosure of the affidavit could discourage witnesses from cooperating.

Lawmakers have also asked for more information about the search. Democrats leading two House committees have sought briefings on the national security risks from the documents. And Republicans have questioned whether the search of the former president’s home was justified.

Media companies show ‘strong interest’ in releasing affidavits

A consortium of media companies, including the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network, argued that the affidavit should be unsealed because of Trump’s “clear and powerful interest” in handling classified documents.

The Justice Department has argued that the reforms needed to protect the integrity of its investigations would be so broad that no concessions should be made. But media companies argued that parts of the document could be kept under seal while providing more information to the public about the reasons for the unprecedented search.

“The affidavit of probable cause should be made public, with only those redactions that are necessary to protect the compelling interest articulated by the government,” the media companies argued in Wednesday’s filing.

Although Trump is not a party to the case, he called on Aug. 15 for the “immediate release of the fully unredacted affidavit” in a post on Truth Social.

The Justice Department argues that publication could harm the investigation

The Justice Department told the court in filing the affidavit that “highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government; special investigative techniques; and information required by law is kept under seal.”

Releasing it “is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps” and could “chill future cooperation by witnesses” in this investigation and others in the future, the department argued.

The filing came after Reinhardt unsealed a search warrant on Aug. 12. A search on August 8 yielded 11 sets of classified documents. The FBI obtained a warrant with probable cause to search for defense documents, obstruction of justice and evidence of possible violations of espionage laws.