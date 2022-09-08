New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A female jogger in Florida fought off a man who grabbed her in broad daylight on a popular nature trail over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was jogging on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Orlando when the incident happened around 5 p.m.

Deputies have identified the man as 19-year-old Israel Pagan. He was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail on a charge of attempted sexual battery, according to online jail records.

Residents told WESH-TV they generally feel safe in areas around the trail but avoid more secluded areas where park rangers are less frequent and areas with fewer options to escape an attacker.

Detectives said Pagan may have attacked other victims.

Authorities asked anyone with information on other Pagan-related incidents to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.