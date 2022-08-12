New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has finalized rules that prevent health care providers from billing the state’s Medicaid program for gender-affirming medical treatments.

Politico reported Thursday that the agency added new language to the Medicaid program’s rules. Services for the treatment of gender dysphoria, Including sex reassignment surgery, puberty blockers or hormone therapies.

The language will come into effect on August 21, the outlet said.

The move comes after the state’s AHCA declared in June that those services “do not meet generally accepted professional medical standards and are experimental and investigational with the potential for harmful long-term effects.”

In a release detailing a “robust review of available medical evidence and an assessment by five medical experts,” the agency found that scientific studies supporting the treatments were “weak to very weak,” and that evidence showing benefits from hormone replacement therapies was “very weak, gender-biased.” There are no randomized control trials on the effectiveness of care, a lack of long-term follow-up studies after reassignment surgery, and no studies showing that the use of puberty blockers improves mental health.

“The agency will now begin a rulemaking process regarding the Medicaid program’s coverage of treatments for gender dysphoria,” it said.

In April, guidance was released by the Florida Department of Health that recommended against hormone treatments, gender reassignment surgery and social transition. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is accused of misleading the public.

Last Friday, the state medical board voted to begin the rulemaking process.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post revealed this matter Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association support gender-affirming care, saying “there is clearly a level of risk associated with these procedures.”

LGBTQIA+ and health rights groups — including Lambda Legal, Southern Legal Counsel, the Florida Health Justice Project and the National Health Law Program — said in a statement that the AHCA measures are “morally and legally wrong as well as medically and scientifically wrong.”

“Ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony, Florida’s AHCA has finalized a rule denying Medicaid coverage for all medically necessary gender-affirming care for both youth and adults. This discriminatory and medically irrelevant rule will take effect on August 21, 2022. Critical gender-affirming health care putting transgender people at risk of losing access to care services,” the groups wrote.

A team of scientists and a law professor at Yale University said in another report that the AHCA’s conclusions were “false and scientifically unfounded” and “designed to serve a political agenda.”

However, a spokesperson for the Florida agency dismissed the educators’ report as “another example of the left-wing education propaganda machine.”

The coalition vowed to fight the rules, which the organizations called a “dangerous escalation of Gov. DeSantis’ political zeal to persecute Florida’s LGBTQ+ people, and transgender youth in particular.”

Florida joins other states, including Arizona, Missouri and Texas, in banning funds for the same purpose.

