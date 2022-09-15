Florida Governor DeSantis Says 50 People Blown to Martha’s Vineyard Are ‘Illegal Immigrants’

MARTHA’S VINEYARD — Local leaders say two planes landing here Thursday appear to be Venezuelan nationals sent to Massachusetts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claims undocumented immigrants are in the booming states.

The immigrants, believed to be Venezuelans, were flown by chartered aircraft from Florida, Texas or both, according to local officials. A spokeswoman for DeSantis confirmed to Fox News late Thursday that the people on the planes were what the governor called “illegal immigrants.”

“Yes, Florida can confirm two planes with illegal immigrants landed in Martha’s Vineyard today that were part of the state’s relocation program to take illegal immigrants to places of sanctuary,” Taryn Fenske, director of communications for DeSantis, told Fox News Digital.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals whom they have invited into our country by promoting illegal immigration through designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and by supporting the open border policies of the Biden administration,” she told Fox. .

The arrival surprised the locals. Receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot.

The people didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator from nearby Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, community services workers learned the group was from Venezuela and were put on a plane with nothing but a brochure from the island’s service. center

They walked two or more miles from the local airport to the center.

Janet Constantino, a physician and nurse practitioner working at the center, said, “We tested them all for Covid. Everyone was negative. One little girl had a temperature so we separated her from her family. Many of them were shocked and scared. “

The crowd wouldn’t fit into the building so employees gave them water and snacks in the parking lot while a plan was devised.

Angry Venezuelans in Florida

Late Wednesday, Venezuelan-American leaders in Florida condemned the “flights of asylum seekers” to Martha’s Vineyard, blasting DeSantis.

“Venezuelan leaders are rightly outraged,” the five Venezuelan-American groups said in a joint statement. They held a news conference Thursday morning in South Florida. Carla Hernandez, Crist’s running mate, will join them.

The group called the governor’s move a “flagrant disregard for human life” and accused him of lying to the Cuban and Venezuelan communities earlier this month, when they said he had pledged not to emigrate from any country outside the state.

DeSantis went to the Texas-Mexico border last year to talk tough border policy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. DeSantis sent more than 250 state law enforcement officers with a mission to help stem the flow of migrants and drugs into Texas.

The Florida taxpayer-funded force stayed for several weeks and reported more than 9,000 contacts with migrants at the border.

Residents of Martha’s Vineyard help

“It all started unfolding late (Wednesday) afternoon. They came unannounced,” the Rev. Vincent G. “Chip” said Seidel, the rector. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown where the evacuees were to sleep Wednesday night. “We made efforts to help the homeless on the island several years ago, so we opened our doors.”

Seidel, who has been monitoring the situation by phone from a pastors’ conference in North Carolina, said his church was providing immediate accommodation for immigrants Thursday and was reaching out to other churches.

“They can sleep overnight on pews or on the floor in the parish hall. We are in talks with the governor’s office for possible help but these are people like you and me and they need care and attention.”

At about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, state Rep. Dylan Fernandez, D-Falmouth, tweeted from the ferry: “Immigrants are currently being dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard by chartered flights from Texas. Many don’t know where they are. They say. They were told they would be offered housing and jobs. . The islanders were not given any notice but they are coming together as a community to support him.”

Carla Cooper said volunteers ordered pizza, salad and soup to feed the adults, ages 3 to 40, “who had no food or water since 6 a.m.”

“People just showed up (at the church) with food, rice and beans,” she said. “When something happens on our island, we come together to help. We’re going to take care of these people.”

Cooper, head of the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard, said, “It’s disgusting and disgusting that these people were put on a plane like cattle, not told where they were going and not informed to our community. This is not a joke, this is extreme. is ridiculous.”

Martha’s Vineyard and its residents would take care of strangers, she said, who all spoke Spanish and used translation apps on their phones to express their gratitude.

Immigrants leave Martha’s Vineyard Airport for help

Seidel said the arrivals simply left the Martha’s Vineyard airport and walked “several miles” to the community service center — across from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School — arriving just as the center was closing. They were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School for breakfast, he said, before boarding buses that would take them to church.

St. Andrew’s staff have contacted the island’s food banks and the Greater Boston Food Bank to arrange meals for the unexpected arrivals, Seidel said.

“I think anyone who hears about this story who wants to help should pay attention to local news reports,” he said, “because we may need cooked meals in the next few days.”

Martha’s Vineyard officials weren’t sure where the planes came from

Martha’s Vineyard Times reports West Tisbury Town Administrator Jennifer Rand told selectmen at their meeting late Wednesday afternoon that only one plane had landed but more were expected. She and other officials were not sure where the plane or planes had come from.

In an interview with foxnews.com Wednesday evening, DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske said, “Florida can confirm today that two planes carrying illegal immigrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard as part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to places of sanctuary.”

Former President Barack Obama owns a home on Martha’s Vineyard with people from the entertainment industry.

DeSantis’ immigration policies include a plan to use $12 million to pay for the transportation of undocumented immigrants released from the U.S.-Mexico border to Florida, the Tallahassee Democrat reported last month.

The Biden administration’s border security and immigration policies have become favorite targets for DeSantis and other Republicans nationwide, the paper reports. The debate grew earlier this year when two GOP governors — Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona — called on Biden and sent a busload of migrants from their border states to New York City and Washington.

As of late August, nearly 8,000 migrants have arrived on state-sponsored bus tours, straining resources and humanitarian services in both cities, which have also sought help from the federal government.

