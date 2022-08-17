New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Tuesday announced a new initiative to offer bonuses to retired police officers and first responders willing to help fill teaching vacancies across the state, expanding his earlier proposal to give veterans easier access to temporary teaching. Certificates.

DeSantis explained how the one-time bonuses would go to retired military veterans and retired first responders as part of the first of three proposals the governor said he would introduce at the start of the 2023 legislative session aimed at improving teacher and student learning. , including police officers, firefighters and paramedics, are committed to joining the teaching profession for two years as a full-time classroom teacher. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree.

Bonuses start at $4,000, but those willing to suggest courses or subjects in severe shortage will receive an additional $1,000, DeSantis said, according to the Miami Herald. The initiative also extends the waiver of certification exam fees offered to veterinarians to all retired first responders.

“Just as we do for veterans, we do for other first responders,” DeSantis said at a news conference in New Port Richey. “We will waive the exam fee for the state certification program.”

According to recent data from the Florida Department of Education, the projected number of vacancies for teachers statewide for the 2021-22 school year is 9,079.

“We believe that those who have served our communities have a lot to offer,” the governor told reporters Tuesday morning. “We have people who have worked in law enforcement for 20 years who have retired and some of them are looking for the next chapter in their lives.”

DeSantis introduced a second proposal for an apprenticeship program that would offer bonuses to teachers for mentoring aspiring teachers with an associate’s degree to gain hands-on teaching experience. Applicants must have an associate degree from an accredited postsecondary institution, a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and successfully pass a background check.

A third proposal focused on a scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment courses on high school campuses.

“These three programs build on our efforts to increase the recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers. Great teachers don’t become great teachers because they sit in a university lecture hall. What makes a great teacher is being in the classroom, watching other teachers, and seeing what works,” DeSantis said in a statement. Said. “With today’s announcement we will help more teachers gain critical hands-on experience and recruit first responders and veterans to continue their service in the classroom. Our students will benefit greatly from these programs.”

Last year, DeSantis campaigned with Democratic leadership on hiring bonuses for law enforcement members willing to leave New York City and other metropolitan areas, which he insisted did not support the police.

The governor pushed back Tuesday against criticism of his support for easier access to five-year temporary teaching certificates for veterans, saying, “You can’t have any old warm body in the classroom. Look, as a veteran, I can tell you that the people who serve our country are not just warm bodies.” said The Herald.

At a press conference, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the proposal to offer bonuses to retired first responders who become teachers is “common sense” because former police officers and other law enforcement officers can share their life experiences and perspectives with students. the place