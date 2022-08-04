New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to recent action in response to the US monkeypox virus outbreak, telling reporters at a press conference Wednesday that his government is “not panicking.”

Florida will “focus on the facts,” the Republican governor said during a press briefing.

“I’m so sick of politicians — and we’ve seen this with COVID — trying to instill fear in the population,” he said. “We have people calling, moms worried about whether their kids can handle it at school.”

“We’re not panicking,” DeSantis added. “And, we don’t go out and try to provoke people and act like people can’t live their lives in general for some reason.”

A public health emergency has been declared in San Diego due to monkeypox

He noted that leaders of states that have declared public health emergencies abuse those powers to “restrict your liberties.”

“I assure you that will happen,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot with COVID.”

Govs. Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker – all Democrats from New York, California and Illinois respectively – declared states of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak.

New York currently has 1,666 US cases.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 525 confirmed monkeypox and orthopox virus cases in Florida and now 6,617 cases nationwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency after the virus spread to tens of countries where infections normally do not exist.

Monkeypox is spread by close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with objects and surfaces used by people with monkeypox.

A pregnant woman can spread the virus to her fetus through her placenta.