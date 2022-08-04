New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended liberal state attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday.

DeSantis made the announcement in a Thursday press conference broadcast on social media. DeSantis Warren has argued repeatedly Refused to enforce laws Legislature passes restrictions on child sex-reassignment surgeries and abortions.

“We are suspending Soros-backed 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren for vowing not to uphold state laws,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement. Florida’s 13th Circuit covers Hillsborough County.

“The Florida Constitution vests veto power in the governor, not the state’s attorneys,” DeSantis said. “We will not allow this law-abiding pathogen to set foot in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis launched the first TV ad of his Florida gubernatorial re-election campaign

‘The View’: Here’s How Ron DeSantis’ Political Team Responded to Invitation from ABC Talk Show

Officials said Warren repeatedly tried to appoint himself the arbiter of what laws were and weren’t enforced.

DeSantis’ office teased Wednesday’s move that the ad was not about political or endorsements.

“This isn’t about abortion or anything, it’s about holding our law and order system accountable for prosecuting crime. A model is developing in Hillsborough County where a person can pick and choose which laws they want to enforce.” His office said.

This is an evolving story. Check back soon for updates.