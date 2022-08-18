New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that 20 people who were ineligible to vote because of criminal convictions are now facing voter fraud charges.

The Republican governor made the announcement at a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis said those accused of voter fraud are from South Florida and have been convicted of murder and sexual assault — which would bar them from voting.

“It’s against the law, and now they’re going to pay the price,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis press secretary roasted ABC News over double standards on Bill’s coverage

The identity of the accused has not been released. A five-year jail sentence is possible if convicted.

The arrests represent some of the first actions taken by the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security, a police department created in Florida earlier this year to crack down on voter fraud and other election crimes.

The force was created under SB 524, signed by DeSantis in April. Under the law, the penalties for ballot harvesting are increased from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The law would require the Florida Department of State to strengthen ID requirements for mail-in ballots, require voter rolls to be checked annually for ineligible voters and prevent election supervisors from receiving so-called “Zuckerbucks.”