First on Fox: A Florida GOP Congressman And the former Army Green Beret launched a six-figure ad buy highlighting the anniversary of the fall of Afghanistan.

Fox News Digital debuted the new digital ads by Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla. from, it will be implemented in Florida as he and other Republicans run for re-election.

The announcements blasted President Biden over the brutal and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw the killing of 13 American service members and the Taliban takeover of the Middle Eastern country.

Ex-Afghan president explains why he fled, says he wants to return and ‘help my country get better’

“It’s been a year since the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and not a single senior administration official has resigned or been fired,” Waltz told Fox News Digital. “It is imperative that we hold accountable the 13 Gold Star families and the Americans and allies we have left behind terrorist lines.”

“I hope these announcements serve as a reminder that we must get to the bottom of this debacle,” he added.

One of the ads, headed “Accountable”. Called Biden responsible for disastrous exit from Afghanistan

“What kind of accountability have we gotten from Joe Biden’s Pentagon and his administration?” Waltz asked, highlighting his calls for accountability in the wake of the withdrawal. “Zero. Nothing.”

Another statement titled “Terrorism”. The Biden administration has been grilled over the rise of the Taliban since the US withdrawal.

The “intelligence community” warns that “al-Qaeda” and “ISIS” are still in the area, Waltz said, “except this time we have no local allies.”

“They’re hunting and we don’t have any bases in the area,” Waltz said. “We need to get to the bottom of why these decisions were made.”

The third announcement hit Waltz was the “first and only Green Beret” in Congress and how he saw neighbors in other countries turn on each other while serving.

“I never thought I’d see that again. Not in our own country,” Waltz said. “But today, US citizens who hate America are glorified and good American families can’t put food on the table.”

White House Draft Memo Supporting Withdrawal from Afghanistan

“This is wrong,” Waltz added, urging voters to “vote to end the radical left’s takeover” of America.

Waltz’s announcements come on the one-year anniversary of Biden’s disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In August 2022, the situation became more complicated as Americans and our allies alike struggled to escape the country after the Taliban had descended.

The terrorist group seized US military equipment as the Biden administration fumbled the evacuation of civilians and American allies after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Thirteen American service members were killed in the blast, along with scores of civilians trying to escape the war-torn country.

The president and his administration have received incredible backlash over the withdrawal and deaths of military members and civilians, especially as Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan as the military withdraws.

The withdrawal is a major black mark on the foreign policy track record of the Biden administration and will be a key messaging point for Republicans as they look to take back Congress.

