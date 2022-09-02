New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Country music stars Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line Their last show was played as a pair.

The duo performed their final performance as Florida Georgia Line at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night, closing the show with one of their biggest hits, “Cruise.”

Hubbard and Kelly have been a duo for over a decade, with their first album “Here’s to the Good Times” released in 2012.

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelly Forms His New Label To Pursue Solo Music

Speculations surrounding their breakup began with talk of their plans to pursue solo projects in early 2021. At the time, they kept assuring fans that they weren’t breaking up. They released their fifth album “Life Rolls On” together in February 2021. Kelly dropped his first solo album, “Sunshine State of Mind,” in June.

“It’s a really fun time to be alive and create because, you know, Tyler can do his thing. I can do mine. We can do our thing together.” Kelly told Fox News Digital in 2021. “I think at the end of the day, it really adds to what we’ve built with FGL.”

Hubbard followed suit, dropping his own six-song EP “Dancing in the Country” in August 2022 and plans to release his full-length debut album in early 2023.

Florida Georgia Line and Nelly Share Behind the Scenes of ‘Lil Bit’ Music Video: ‘Let’s Roll, You!’

Hubbard hit the Florida Georgia line divide “The Bobby Bones Show” In the month of July.

On the show, he shared it, even though many assumed it was theirs A hiatus began due to political differences It is not so. He also says that there is no bad blood between them and that Kelly is like a brother to him.

According to Hubbard, fans won’t be able to see Florida Georgia Line perform together again anytime soon. He said on the show that they might be back together in 10 to 15 years.

Although the country music stars are no longer a duo, they have plenty of solo plans. Kelly is gearing up for more shows for his Florida residency, while Hubbard is on tour with Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress in the fall.