New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida authorities have released dramatic video footage of a shooting at a gas station early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office originally charged Tighri Thomas and his wife, Jean Thomas, in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

NYC Teen Hate Crime Suspect Arrested in Queens Bus Attack

Investigators are now working on battery charges against Benjamin Lau, 28, of Havana, Florida, who they allege started the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Lau was seen getting out of his truck and getting into a physical struggle with Thomas before the shooting began.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The sheriff’s office said Lau was injured in the shooting as he sat in the back of the truck as the driver tried to flee from Thomas and his wife in the parking lot.