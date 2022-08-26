New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A flight instructor and a passenger were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed into a swamp in Florida.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A helicopter located the wreckage and carried officers through thick brush and swampy ground to the destroyed plane.

The plane was heavily damaged and upside down, making it “impossible” for rescuers to determine the number of occupants at first.

A small plane crashes in the water off the coast of Southern California

Later on

Image 1 of 3

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Amazing video shows a Florida Cessna plane crashing on an Orlando road

Officials announced on Thursday that two people died in the accident.

“Initially it was believed that only one person was on board, but it was later reported that there were two people (a flight instructor and a passenger) on board,” officials announced on Thursday.

The plane was registered to a company from Tybee Island, Georgia, but took off from the Spruce Creek Fly-In in Port Orange, FL at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, authorities said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The names of the two victims have not been released. The cause and circumstances of the crash will be determined following an FAA investigation and a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.