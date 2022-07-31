Florida firefighters battle a large house fire, saying arson is the cause

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida firefighters battled a large house fire on July 30 and are saying the probable cause is arson.

According to FOX 35, a fire broke out at a home in Lake County, Florida late on July 30th, and residents were able to get out of the building safely.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were visible on the roof of the house.

Officials suspect that the fire may have started due to arson.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“While you were sleeping last night, Lake County Firefighters and members of the Clermont Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4350 responded to an occupied residential building fire in the Town of Monteverde. The occupants were safely outside the structure upon arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is believed to be arson. ,” read a Facebook post by a local firefighter.