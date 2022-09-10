New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man and his son are being sought for allegedly beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception over the weekend, authorities said.

Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinberg, 21, both of Sanford, were wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery in a fight at a gathering in Helen Lake, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

“This should have been our father and son SCUMBAG post of the first week, but they earned it,” Chitwood wrote on social media. “You don’t kick a man when he’s down—but when he’s unconscious.”

Authorities said the pair beat Tyler Kaltenbach. The motive behind the attack has not been revealed.

Someone called 911 and said they found him clinging to life on the ground, but didn’t know who attacked him at the Granville Farms wedding venue, Fox Orlando reported.

“It’s not like a punch. This guy goes down, and then you slap him until he’s unconscious. It could easily be murder,” Chitwood told the news outlet. “A person would have suffered significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time.”

An attorney for Kaltenbach’s family told the news station that the 36-year-old will undergo facial reconstructive surgery.

“The dental work is going to be extensive. All of his top teeth have been pulled out. Many of his bottom teeth,” said attorney Sarah Howler.

Authorities say both O’Grady and Falkinburg have extensive, violent criminal histories.

“Now is the time for a father to show his son what it means to take responsibility for his actions,” Chitwood posted online. “Turn yourself in and give your side of the story.”