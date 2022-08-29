New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect who they say pointed a gun at his girlfriend Sunday morning after threatening her.

The sheriff’s office received a call just after 9 a.m. about a man who was threatening a woman with a gun. The woman told police that the two had argued earlier in the day and woke up to find the man pointing a gun at her.

Deputies arrived on the scene within five minutes, told the suspect to come out of the house, but he would not comply, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies eventually made contact with the suspect by phone and asked him to show his hands to the window. The sheriff’s office said the suspect invited deputies to retrieve the victim, who was barricaded in a bedroom while talking to a 911 operator. After the suspect’s mother fled the home during the incident, deputies entered through a door that was left locked.

Once inside, four deputies were confronted by the suspect with his hands up. Deputies gave verbal commands to de-escalate the situation when the suspect reached behind his back for a firearm, the sheriff’s office said. He then fired a round into the weapon and pointed the gun at deputies.

Deputies shot and killed the suspect – later identified as 47-year-old Brian Underwood, who was previously arrested for domestic battery in 2014. The sheriff’s office said deputies have responded to calls involving Underwood in the past about other family disturbances – but no arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the four deputies involved because they are considered victims of aggravated assault. The victim’s identity – as well as her address – is also being withheld because she is the victim of an aggravated domestic assault with a firearm.