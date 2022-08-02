New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Pensacola, Florida dentist who was barred from treating women after multiple sexual harassment complaints filed against him has reportedly been arrested again after another woman came forward to accuse him of misconduct.

Dr. Charles Stamitols was jailed Friday on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to WEAR-TV. This marks his fourth arrest since late May on charges of inappropriately touching female patients.

In the latest incident, a female patient alleged that Stamitoles, 65, kissed her on the forehead and told her she was beautiful, the outlet reported. She alleged that the doctor was forcefully trying to touch her privates.

In another incident, the woman alleged that Stamitoles grabbed her breasts while in the dental chair. She said she didn’t say anything to him when it happened because he was going to give her the shot.

Florida driver arrested for allegedly playing ‘bumper cars’ in crash

According to WEAR, the woman told investigators she was waiting to come forward with her allegations because she owed money to Stamitols for her dental work.

Stamitols was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

In June, the Florida Department of Health filed an emergency order forcing Stamitols to treat men only.

Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched music video about school shooting before rampage

Various women have filed at least 17 battery reports against Stamitols since May 2022, and he faces four misdemeanor battery charges and one felony battery charge, WEAR reported.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Stamitols has faced professional fines and suspensions over the past two decades but managed to keep his license, the outlet said. He has too Settlements paid For employees accused of misconduct at work.