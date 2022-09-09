New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida dentist accused of hiring a hitman to kill his sister’s ex-husband has denied a request for a pre-trial release because a judge found too much evidence against him, a report said.

Florida Second Judicial District Court Judge Robert Wheeler denied Charlie Adelson’s bid for a pretrial release during a hearing Friday morning, WXTL Tallahassee reported. Adelson’s attorney had argued that Adelson should be cleared because he can be heard telling his ex-girlfriend — who has now been convicted of racketeering conspiracy — in a recorded conversation that he has “nothing to hide” and that he hopes “that the police was,” the outlet reported.

Accordingly, Adelson will return to court in December Report.

Prosecutors said Adelson, along with his ex-girlfriend, and the men he hired eight years ago to kill Florida State University law professor Daniel “Danny” Markel.

Markle, a prominent attorney, was shot in his car on July 18, 2014, while in the midst of a contentious divorce from Adelson’s sister, Wendy. The couple had disagreed and clashed in court documents over some issues, namely, Wendy’s move from Tallahassee to be closer to her family in South Florida.

Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department said Markell dropped his children off at daycare around 8:50 a.m. and drove about five miles from his home before going to Premier Health and Fitness Center, where he arrived around 9:12 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. Shared online in 2016.

Police found that the Toyota Prius had “followed Markel’s car” not only in the parking lot of the fitness facility, but also before and after going to the gym.

“Investigators believe the suspects in the Prius followed the victim into the morning and returned to this residence, where the victim was shot in the head as he got into his car,” the affidavit states. “Markel’s neighbor heard what he thought was a gunshot and looked out the window, where he saw a small silver or light-colored vehicle, which resembled a Prius, pull out of the victim’s driveway.”

Markel was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved.

Charlie Adelson, age 45, was arrested in April 2022 after he was indicted by a grand jury. He was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder. He pleaded not guilty and remains in prison.