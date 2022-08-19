New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: The Florida Democratic Party’s Jewish Caucus has called on the Florida chapter of the Republican Jewish Coalition to join its national organization. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called on Doug Mastriano not to campaign for Pennsylvania as he seeks to represent the state as governor. .

In a press release first obtained by Fox News Digital to be released Friday, the same day DeSantis is scheduled to appear with Mastriano at a rally in Pittsburgh, the Florida Republican Jewish Caucus is calling on the Florida Republican Jewish Coalition to end DeSantis. Campaign efforts for Mastriano, as well as “antisemitic hate groups and their leaders such as Gab CEO, Andrew Torba, have condemned Mastriano for their support and endorsement.”

“If they don’t want to take this stand, they should drop Jewish from their name,” the caucus said in a press release. “We hope the Florida branch of the Republican Jewish Coalition will follow the lead of their national organization — the Republican Jewish Coalition — and the state: ‘Jewish voters expect candidates to condemn anti-Semitism, whether it comes from the far left or the far right — and we want Doug Mastriano to shun those who support it. Urges him to end his association with Gab, a social network that Jewish Americans consider a cesspool of bigotry and anti-Semitism.

Late last month, a report from the New York Times reported on Mastriano’s ties to Gab and its founders, highlighting the state filing. First the media covered things Mastriano’s campaign revealed Gabe was paid $5,000 for “consulting.”

Pennsylvania governor’s race: Trump endorses Mastriano over Barletta in GOP primary

Mastriano, a retired US Army colonel currently serving as a state senator in Pennsylvania, has faced criticism for his association with the platform from left-wing critics, many of whom say the platform is a cesspool of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitism. .

A Report from the Jerusalem Post Last month Gab founder and chief executive Andrew Torba made the alleged comments, clarifying that neither he nor Mastriano would give interviews to non-Christian journalists.

“It’s not my policy to conduct interviews with non-Christian reporters or non-Christian outlets, and Doug’s media strategy of not doing interviews with these people is very similar,” Torba responded during a recent live stream. GAB has been criticized for its association with Mastriano. “He won’t talk to these people. He won’t give these people press access. These people are dishonest. They’re liars. They’re a den of vipers, and they want to destroy you. My usual conversation with them is they emailed me, ‘Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.’ . . I take it as an opportunity to try to change them.”

Florida government says Ron DeSantis charged 20 for voter fraud

During a call with reporters Thursday, gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, who lost his child in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, urged DeSantis to cancel his plans to campaign for Mastriano, the Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful. Antisemite.”

“Here’s what I’m asking my governor, Ron DeSantis. You’re going to Pennsylvania to campaign with anti-Semitism. You don’t have to. You have an opportunity to cancel that visit. You have an opportunity to show that you don’t condone anti-Semitism.” Gutenberg said during the call. “If you show up there tomorrow, it will be a full embrace of anti-Semitism. I know you, Governor DeSantis. I’ve worked with you on some things, Governor DeSantis, I’ve met you personally, Governor DeSantis. Do it. Don’t go to Pennsylvania and do it. Be better than this, this Be bigger than you are. This is a moment to stand bigger than you need to in order to secure your base.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It is time for Florida’s Jewish community, whether Democrat, Republican or Independent, to stand together against anti-Semitism and call on our political leaders to do the same,” the caucus wrote in a press release.

Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will face four challengers for the Pennsylvania seat in November, including current Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.