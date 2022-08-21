New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who injected the victim against his will with fentanyl, bound him with duct tape and stabbed him in an attempted murder last week.

The incident occurred Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted to kill a known associate, who will be reported to police for their illegal activities, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The two suspects forced the victim into the bathroom of a home on the 5300 block of Garden Lane, where they assaulted and tied him up, investigators said.

The victim survived the attack and was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified and arrested one of the suspects, 44-year-old Ciriaco Delacruz. He faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder with a weapon.

The second suspect is currently only known as “TC,” according to detectives, who say the suspect is a transient and is believed to be near Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.

Deputies describe “TC” as a white Hispanic male, approximately 28 to 33 years old, 6 feet tall, thin build, short black hair and a short black beard. The suspect is believed to have at least two tattoos, including a flame on his neck and a five-point star on one of his arms.

“This is a violent and dangerous criminal who needs to be found and arrested,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a written statement.

Authorities urged the public not to approach “TC” and instead call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 with information about his whereabouts.