A Florida father is back in the water after a shark bit off his finger during a family fishing day.

Brett pulled Reeder’s pinky hook and accidentally fatally injured a lemon shark off Summerland Key on July 17th.

A now-deleted TikTok video shows the reader leaning over the edge of a boat and wrestling with a shark in shallow water.

“It got hooked in the gills and I was trying to get the hook out when the shark took a sharp turn,” Reeder said.

Suddenly, the shark grabs Reeder’s left pinky and twists and turns as his family looks on in horror.

“I lost my g******n pinky!” the reader shouted in the video.

The six-foot shark swam away moments later, requiring medical attention for the reader.

“We immediately pulled the anchor and Mandy cut the line as Courtney and Beca applied a tourniquet to my arm below the elbow,” Reeder said.

Breeder was airlifted to Jackson South Hospital, where doctors were able to reattach Reeder’s pinky with more than 100 stitches, a pin and a cast, according to NBC Miami.

“They put me in a hard cast on the bottom because four ligaments were cut on top,” NBC Miami reported. “They wanted to keep my arm in a brace like this for about six weeks to allow the tendon to fully heal.”

Brett’s wife, Mandy, posted TikTok videos of Brett fishing — this time, with a bandage on his left arm and a knife in the other.