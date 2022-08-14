New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida couple is now in jail after their child died after being thrown against a wall.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, and charged them with murder after the 3-year-old boy in their care was brought to the hospital by rescue workers on Aug. 9 and described as “pulseless,” according to Fox 13.

According to police, the 3-year-old’s name was Brandy Crews and the couple were her caregivers.

She was revived by doctors, but later determined to have no brain activity and died three days after being taken to the hospital.

A Florida preschool teacher was caught repeatedly punching a 4-year-old boy, police said

Brandi was found with fractures, cuts, burns and “hundreds of small scars all over her body,” police said.

The arrest document states that Williams “acquiesced after Miranda [redacted] The victim was thrown against a wall, suffered a head injury and became unresponsive.”

Williams told police she observed “[redacted] victory [victim] With the belt … countless times in the past.” She added that Brandi’s ankles and hands were bound with shoelaces during the beating.

According to arrest records, the couple admitted Lindsay threw the 3-year-old against a wall.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Another child in the couple’s care was also found with injuries, but police said they were not life-threatening.

Charges against the couple include murder, child abuse and child neglect.