Florida County Withdraws Dictionary Donations As It Pushes New Book Law

John Moore/Getty Images

A school district in southwest Florida has made headlines for refusing to donate dictionaries due to a freeze of new books in its libraries and classrooms.

This freeze is temporarily in place while officials work on a new state law that gives parents more control on the selection of literature and teaching aids for schools.

HB 1467 went into effect in early July, months after it was approved by state legislators. Among other things, it is revising the selection requirements for school reading materials and setting term limits for school board members. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis described it as part of his efforts to combat education in schoolswhile Democratic critics condemn it as censorship and unconstitutionality.

The change in leadership creates a logistical challenge for school districts, many of which have already started the new school year and are struggling to deal with compliance and new best practices.

So it was in Sarasota, where Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that hundreds of dictionaries are gathering dust after the district authorities rejected a donation from the Venice Rotary Club.

Club member Gar Reese told the newspaper that the club has donated more than 4,000 dictionaries to Sarasota elementary schools for nearly 15 consecutive years in partnership with the nonprofit Dictionary Project. This was the first year they were rejected.

Reese said that when the new law went into effect, the club president contacted school principals to make sure there were no issues with donations and was referred to the district, who said they would have to wait until January.

This is at least in part because the law requires that all school reading materials—whether purchased or donated—be “selected” by a certified educational media professional, and the district currently has no school staff. .

Kelsey Wiley, media relations officer for Sarasota County schools, told NPR via email that the school board had already approved the district media officer’s job description, although it said the temporary freeze would last until at least January 2023.

She said the district “hopes” they have enough time to hire new media specialists, review existing materials, and get updated guidance from the Florida Department of Education and the district’s curriculum team on how to interpret the legislation.

Meanwhile, Reese told the newspaper that if the county doesn’t accept the club’s dictionaries, he could turn to private schools or stop donating altogether this year.

While the suspended dictionary donation may have catapulted the county into national attention, this is just one of the complications associated with the new law.

Wiley shared the county’s advice that book fairs, school book orders and reading aloud can continue this fall as planned, with some caveats.

Instructional directives must be reviewed in advance by parents and taken home by students, such as teachers being ordered to tell administrators and parents which books they intend to read aloud to younger students.

She explained that the district is committed to providing maximum support to teachers while complying with the new law.

“Once we receive guidance from our legal team and receive guidance from the FDOE, we will reach out to our education and community partners with updates,” Wiley said. “We appreciate their support and don’t want to jeopardize the great relationship we have.”