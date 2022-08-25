New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

GAINESVILLE, FL—After Biden announced a handout to certain student loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year, students at the University of Florida were asked if they would support student loan forgiveness.

“I definitely do because a lot of people who aren’t as fortunate as me don’t get help,” one student with no student loans told Fox News Digital when asked if he supported the move.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

“I think some amount of loan waiver from the government is a good program,” said another student.

“I think it is unfair to people who have already paid loans,” said a student.

When asked if President Biden’s new plan on student loan handouts is enough, some students said it’s “a start.”

One student told Fox News, “It’s not fair because a lot of people have three and four times as much debt.”

Student Loan Handout: Wall Street Journal Biden’s ‘Inflationary Expansion Act’

Another student said Biden “shouldn’t have done it all.”

“I really think he could care less about the actual debt issue. I think it’s really good to put himself in a good light with younger voters,” the student explained.

According to a The Penn Wharton Budget Model A one-time handout of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion.

Fox News Digital asked the students where this money is coming from.

Some students don’t know.

“I don’t know anything,” one student admitted. “But the federal government is huge, and we’re always in debt. So I want to get it because it goes to people like students and graduates and people in the workforce rather than other programs.”

“Print more money, what are you going to do,” suggested one student.

Some students admit that the money is coming from American taxpayers.

Noting the fairness of the plan, one student told Fox News Digital “It’s coming from our paychecks, it’s coming from our parents’ paychecks, it’s coming from the paychecks of the hardest working people in our country. And I think it’s kind of unfair to give people a break.”

Fox News' Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.