New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Clergy members of five faiths sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law that criminalizes most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the ban violates their religious freedom rights.

Five separate lawsuits, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim that the state ban limits the ability of clergy members to counsel about abortion according to their faith, because Florida law prohibits counseling or encouraging the crime.

The plaintiffs are three rabbis, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist minister, an Episcopal Church priest and a Buddhist lama. They asked the court to declare that the state’s abortion law violates Florida and the U.S. constitutional protections of freedom of speech and religion.

Voters reject Kansas abortion amendment

They also claim that the abortion ban violates the Florida Religious Freedom Act, which prohibits the government from imposing “optional burdens” on the exercise of religion, unless there is a compelling state interest that cannot be met with lesser restrictions.

Biden to Sign Second Executive Order to Expand Abortion Access

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement that her office will continue to defend the law. Marcy Hamilton, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who represents the plaintiffs, said the cases were “urgent” to address the tension between abortion restrictions and religious freedom.

A Florida synagogue has also filed a lawsuit challenging the abortion law. That case is pending in a court in a different state.

Orlando’s mayor limited downtown access with controlled access points after the mass shooting

A Florida law banning abortions after 15 weeks went into effect on July 1, with some exceptions. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law into law in April, ahead of a June ruling by the US Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

Click here to get the Fox News app

An appeal is now pending over a judge’s ruling last month that the state ban violates the Florida Constitution’s right to privacy guarantees. The state’s high court previously said those guarantees protect the right to an abortion.