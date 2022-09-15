off
A Chick-fil-A employee tackles a man accused of carjacking a woman

William Branch was charged with carjacking after he stole the car keys from a woman with a baby outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida.

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee thwarted a carjacking attempt by running to the aid of a woman and baby and tackling the suspect.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old William Branch with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

The victim was helping her baby out of her car at Chick-fil-A when Branch approached her with a stick and demanded her car keys, police said. Branch then grabbed the keys from the woman’s waist, opened her car door and got inside.

An employee of the fast food chain intervened when the woman “started screaming,” authorities said, and Branch punched the woman in the face. Police said the employee was not seriously injured in the scuffle.

Video shot by a witness shows the man being tackled and pinned to a branch before being dragged to the ground.

Police reached the spot and arrested the branch. He later praised the Chick-fil-A worker for his bravery.

“A big shout out to this young man for his courage!” Police said in a statement.

Social media users took to Okaloosa social media accounts to praise the unnamed employee’s courage.

“I hope my children grow up to be this brave.” said one. Another commented, “Just when I thought Chick-fil-A couldn’t get any better!! Like a boss!”

Sarah Rumph is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.