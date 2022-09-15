New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee thwarted a carjacking attempt by running to the aid of a woman and baby and tackling the suspect.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old William Branch with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Los Angeles girl dies, another hospitalized after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school

The victim was helping her baby out of her car at Chick-fil-A when Branch approached her with a stick and demanded her car keys, police said. Branch then grabbed the keys from the woman’s waist, opened her car door and got inside.

An employee of the fast food chain intervened when the woman “started screaming,” authorities said, and Branch punched the woman in the face. Police said the employee was not seriously injured in the scuffle.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Click here to get the Fox News app

Video shot by a witness shows the man being tackled and pinned to a branch before being dragged to the ground.

Police reached the spot and arrested the branch. He later praised the Chick-fil-A worker for his bravery.

“A big shout out to this young man for his courage!” Police said in a statement.

Social media users took to Okaloosa social media accounts to praise the unnamed employee’s courage.

“I hope my children grow up to be this brave.” said one. Another commented, “Just when I thought Chick-fil-A couldn’t get any better!! Like a boss!”