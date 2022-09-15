Florida brings dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Enlarge this image switch title Eva Zukoff/WCAI

MARTUS VINEyard, Massachusetts. About 50 migrants arrived by plane in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts on Wednesday, on a flight paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from San Antonio, Texas.

The migrants landed around 15:15 local time. Later Wednesday, a DeSantis spokesperson sent a statement to NPR and other news outlets confirming that the migrants were brought in by Florida as part of a state program that was funded by the legislature earlier this year. The statement reads, in part: “States like Massachusetts, New York and California will do a better job of facilitating the care of these people they have invited into our country by encouraging illegal immigration.”

Florida’s statement refers to two planes, but local officials from Martha’s Vineyard say there was only one.

However, several migrants told NPR that their flight had left San Antonio and that they were being taken to Boston.

NPR confirmed that the plane took off from San Antonio, made a stop in Florida, and then another stop in South Carolina before taking off for Martha’s Vineyard. But other than that stopover, migrants interviewed by NPR did not spend time in Florida.

The unannounced flight drew the ire of Massachusetts officials.

“We have the governor of Florida … hatching a conspiracy to send immigrant families like cattle on a plane,” said State Senator Dylan Fernandez, who represents Martha’s Vineyard. “Send them women and children to a place where they were not told where they were going and never warned the local authorities and people on the ground about their arrival. This is an incredibly inhuman and depraved act.”

NPR was able to interview three migrants late Wednesday night. “They (the migrants) told us they had recently crossed the border into Texas and were staying at a shelter in San Antonio,” NPR’s Joel Rose said. morning edition.

The migrants said a woman they called “Perla” approached them outside the shelter and lured them into the plane, saying they would be taken to Boston, where they could get paperwork on a fast track. She provided them with food. The migrants said Perla was still trying to get more passengers just hours before departure.



Andrés Duarte, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, said he had recently crossed the border into Texas and ended up in a shelter in San Antonio.

“She (Perla) offered to help us. Help never arrived,” Andres said. “Now we are here. We boarded the plane with a vision of the future and its creation.” He went on to explain why he boarded the plane with so little information on hand. “Look, when you don’t have money and someone offers to help, well, it means a lot.”

In Martha’s Vineyard, migrants live in a church shelter while local authorities and nonprofits figure out what’s next. Lisa Del Castro, who runs the island’s homeless shelter, said resources were initially lacking.

“Everything from beds to food, clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, sheets. I mean, we had some of that… but we didn’t have the right amount.”

Most of the arrivals spoke little or no English at all, and Spanish-speaking high school students were forced to work as interpreters.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said many migrants were confused.

“We talked to many people who asked: “Where am I?” And then I tried to explain where Martha’s Vineyard was.”

Wednesday’s flight expands on a tactic by Republican politicians in mostly southern states that has been used to send migrants to Democratic-controlled cities in the north. Republican leaders have used the move to protest the rise in illegal immigration during President Biden’s tenure, an issue that is expected to come up in November’s midterm elections.

Martha’s Vineyard has a reputation for being a place for the progressive elite, and DeSantis regularly mentions the island enclave in his press conferences. Republican governors in Texas and Arizona also transported migrants from the border to northern cities at taxpayer expense.

Democrats and immigrant advocates say these governors are essentially using migrants as political pawns. But the governors say they are simply drawing attention to a very real problem.

The US Border Patrol is close to recording 2 million arrests in a fiscal year for the first time in history.

Del Castro, who runs the Martha’s Vineyard shelter where the migrants spent the night, said the group is resilient.

“There are some really sad stories. And then some people, the only thing they expressed was how grateful they are to be here and to be safe and taken care of, right? And, you know, their needs are huge right now. “

NPR spoke to Yessika, a migrant who only gave her first name due to her undocumented immigration status. She said she wasn’t sure about her future.

“Oh my God. I don’t know what will happen to us,” Yessica said in Spanish. “The truth is, I’m worried. It’ll be anything God wants, won’t it? We are here now and there is nothing we can do.”

“Even,” she added, “to take a step back.”

Eva Zukoff WCAI correspondent.