Florida investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving the mysterious decades-old killing of an American Airlines pilot shot to death when he answered the front door of his ritzy Pompano Beach home.

Russell Walker, 50, was shot multiple times on Jan. 4, 2011, in what detectives believe was a targeted hit. Nothing was stolen and authorities do not believe when the suspect entered the home.

“Apparently, Mr. Walker answered the door and was immediately shot,” Broward County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Detective Zach Scott said.

“We believe that after he was shot, he fell back into the entrance of the house and was shot again. We believe that the killer closed the door before running away,” the detective added.

Walker’s family became concerned when they didn’t hear from him for 10 days and sent a friend to the home. But Walker didn’t answer the door, and the canal-front residence, about an hour north of Miami, smelled foul, authorities said. Police arrived and found Walker’s face covered in blood.

Walker, who worked for American Airlines for 19 years, was divorced with no children. Before becoming a commercial pilot, he served as a naval aviator flying F-14 Tomcats at the elite Top Gun School.

“There’s somebody out there who shot my brother nine times, and he got another eleven and a half years of life, and that’s not fair. And it’s never going to be fair to me,” said John Genzale, Russell’s brother. “It will always leave a hole in my heart.”

The family is shocked that someone wanted Russell dead. “We couldn’t believe it,” Diane Scott, the victim’s sister, said in a video interview released by the sheriff’s office. “Who doesn’t like juice?”

After the Broward County Sheriff’s Office launched its Cold Case Homicide Investigation Unit in 2019, Detective Zach Scott reinterviewed witnesses and revamped the file.

Scott told Fox News Digital that the team is looking at trial evidence that was collected in 2011 before some forensic technology became available in search of new clues.

“These little things can really break these cases,” he said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Walker’s family are asking the public with any information to contact Scott at 954-321-4214 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Walker was an avid skier who was scheduled to compete at the American Airlines Ski Club in Colorado the same year he was killed. A native of San Diego, he enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and boating, authorities said.

“It’s really hard on the whole family,” Diane Scott said. “We all just want to know the answer. It will help our family move forward.”