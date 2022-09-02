New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Amazon delivery driver is credited with saving the lives of three puppies after noticing smoke coming from a Florida home and calling 911.

As the driver reacted quickly, the firemen were alerted and extinguished the fire before it spread. Additionally, the department rescued three Boston Terrier puppies that were trapped inside. The home owners were not home at the time of the fire.

According to Columbia County Fire Rescue, the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation and revived by firefighters. Firefighters brought the fire under control to the room where it started.

“Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911,” Columbia County Fire Rescue Said In a Facebook post. “Because the owner of the house was not home at the time, she saved the house and the puppies’ lives!”

The homeowner’s mother provided an update on the dogs in a comment on a Facebook post. She said their lungs were significantly damaged and they would stay in the hospital for a few more days.

“Many thanks and appreciation!!! They are my daughter’s dogs that we love so much. They are fine this morning but still in the hospital. Thank you can never be enough!”