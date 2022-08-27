Florida A&M Saturday vs. UNC will be significantly shortened amid player eligibility issues

Florida A&M Football is scheduled to depart Tallahassee International Airport at 11 a.m. Friday for Chapel Hill, North Carolina by charter for the Week 0 game at North Carolina.

That was until the Rattlers received shocking news from the NCAA.

On Thursday night, FAMU had about 20 players ruled ineligible for the season opener and possibly multiple games.

According to coach Willie Simmons, the list has not been made public but does not include newly named starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa.

Due to the confusion and misinformation, the flight was delayed by 6 hours, 9 minutes Even jeopardizing a game against an ACC opponent.

The opener for both programs is billed as an “HBCU Celebration Game,” celebrating historically black colleges and universities.

FAMU will receive a $450,000 payout and kickoff on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.

“Early in the night, we got word that several of the guys we expected to make the trip to Chapel Hill were deemed ineligible for a number of reasons,” Simmons said. “We worked this morning and cleared some of that out, so some things are starting to move a little bit.

“After looking at the list, there were some critical positions where we were understaffed, so we had to evaluate the feasibility of playing a game for the safety of our student-athletes.

“We’re going to battle with these guys and work to get the other guys back by this coming week to achieve our ultimate goal of winning the SWAC Championship.”

The news of disqualified players was an eye opener

Players waited around Gallimore-Powell Fieldhouse for hours for the game. At 9:30 am the charter buses that were supposed to take the team to the airport arrived and left empty.

Simmons’ response Friday to the event signaled displeasure with the program and its players.

“It was a tough and difficult day, but a very eye-opening day for some of the things that absolutely need to be addressed if we want to continue to provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes,” he said.

“Right now, they don’t feel like they’re receiving it.”

According to FAMU’s website, the athletics program has a director of compliance and two NCAA faculty representatives.

Why are the Rattlers still fielding at UNC?

The competitive nature of FAMU football meant it could stay on schedule and try to beat the Power Five Tar Heels.

“The players,” Simmons said.

Simmons sat down with his 39 graduate students and seniors and let them decide whether or not to play the game.

The players were initially reluctant as emotions ran high knowing they were going without their beloved teammates.

However, Reverend Dr. of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. RB After a prayer led by Holmes Jr., the Rattlers voted to change course and play on.

FAMU Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith told the Tallahassee Democrat that “FAMU will play at North Carolina” around 3 p.m. When asked if there was an announcement about the travel delay, Smith did not respond.

The team quickly gathered, loaded into alternate buses, and headed to the airport to board its Allegiant Air charter flight. The flight departs at 5:09 PM and is scheduled to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 6:34 PM.

UNC coaches, meanwhile, continued their normal Friday pregame preparations.

“I’ll probably have about five or six meetings with the seniors and leaders on this team to lay out all the facts and leave it to them,” Simmons said.

“They’re men of voting and drinking age and many of them already have their college degrees. They deserve the right to decide under what conditions they play and, at one point, they choose not to play.

“After some more conversations, talking and praying, they came together as a group and decided that since we’ve been here we’re going to fight and overcome adversity and this is the latest form of it and we’re going to fight together. To put the game on.”

The focus is on the trip to Chapel Hill

It’s also hard to fathom what goes through the minds of FAMU players between the ages of 18 and 23.

Even if their trip is pushed back, the Rattlers will have plenty of time to shake off Friday’s events.

Simmons and his coaching staff help clear the players’ minds to leave the struggles of gameday eve in the rear view.

“Thankfully, we don’t play until 8:20 tomorrow night, so we still have 24 hours to get these guys in a good headspace mentally,” he said. “I think for the most part, guys are eager to put this day behind us.

“We’re all disappointed that important people didn’t make the trip, but those who do go will fight and fight for this football program because that’s what they’ve done since they’ve been here.

“The closeness of this group is more evident today than ever and I am proud of them and honored to be their leader because of what they have performed and demonstrated today in the midst of these adverse circumstances.”

